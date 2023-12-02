Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Declines By 29.5%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the October 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thales currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Report on THLEF
Thales Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thales
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.
About Thales
Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.
See Also
