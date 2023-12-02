Short Interest in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Rises By 10.3%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,290,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 10,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.87. 6,956,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.98. Boeing has a 1 year low of $172.85 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.71.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

