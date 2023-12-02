Short Interest in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Decreases By 19.9%

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,600 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 356,600 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.09. 98,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $296.27 and a twelve month high of $420.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $353.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.87.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.88 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.96, for a total value of $34,063.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at about $702,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 27.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 23.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.38.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

