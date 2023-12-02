Short Interest in The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO) Grows By 50.0%

The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Stephan Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SPCO remained flat at $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. Stephan has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.
Stephan Company Profile
