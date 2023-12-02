Short Interest in The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO) Grows By 50.0%

The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPCO remained flat at $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. Stephan has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

Stephan Company Profile

The Stephan Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and distributes hair care and personal care products. It operates in two segments, Distributors and Brands. The Distributors segment sells to distributors that purchase company's hair care products, and beauty and barber supplies for resale to salons, barbershops, and beauty schools, as well as operates as a mail order, and online barber and beauty supply company.

