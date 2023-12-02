Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Expands By 52.1%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.00.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.22. 28,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,401. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $18.33.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

