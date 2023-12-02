Short Interest in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Decreases By 18.4%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Up 5.3 %

UHT stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $41.98. 92,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,869. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHT. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 197.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 112.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.