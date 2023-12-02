Short Interest in Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Drops By 19.9%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 331,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Vicinity Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vicinity Motor by 142.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicinity Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicinity Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicinity Motor Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:VEV traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,492. The company has a market cap of $37.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.58. Vicinity Motor has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.

Vicinity Motor Company Profile

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

