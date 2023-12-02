Siacoin Price Up 28.4% Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $326.19 million and $109.34 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,416.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00182185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.89 or 0.00583220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009826 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.00438071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00049948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00126396 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000803 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,761,195,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,738,066,247 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

