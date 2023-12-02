Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Hits $316.45 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $316.45 million and $116.96 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,900.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00184804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.60 or 0.00582522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.00439817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00050139 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00124195 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,759,515,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,736,396,146 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

