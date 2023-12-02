Siacoin (SC) Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Siacoin has a market cap of $320.58 million and $111.83 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,464.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.28 or 0.00183157 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.10 or 0.00578023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.00437733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00049682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00122876 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000784 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,760,265,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,737,145,084 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

