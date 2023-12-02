Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $1.71 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $42,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 451 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.23. 4,675,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.39. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,649 shares of company stock worth $9,089,600. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

