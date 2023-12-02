Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $1.74 Million Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Kellanova by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kellanova by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,211,168. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kellanova

Kellanova Stock Up 0.6 %

K traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.88. 1,958,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.48. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $74.72.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.