Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Takes $202,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,441,000 after acquiring an additional 733,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,233,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,731,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,524,000 after acquiring an additional 293,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $414,761.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,655,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,050 shares of company stock valued at $14,417,991. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $10.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $559.61. The company had a trading volume of 359,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,460. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $336.63 and a one year high of $595.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.08.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

