Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.05. Sienna Resources shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 85,227 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 32.63.

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Elko lithium project that covers an area of 1200 contiguous acres in Elko County, Nevada.

