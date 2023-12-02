Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Short Interest Update

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,700 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Sight Sciences news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 21,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $67,531.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 368,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,583.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 521,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,475 over the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sight Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut Sight Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America cut Sight Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair cut Sight Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 549,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,918. Sight Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

