Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) Short Interest Up 40.9% in November

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Silver Spike Investment Stock Down 0.1 %
Silver Spike Investment stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.47. 7,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753. Silver Spike Investment has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99.
Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Silver Spike Investment will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.
