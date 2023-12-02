Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 58,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.93. 14,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3,574.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 135,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 131,348 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 85,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 67,163 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 66,823 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 61,952 shares during the period. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAMG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

