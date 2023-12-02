SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Short Interest Update

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the October 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 238,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 98.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 361,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,853. SkyWater Technology has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $345.20 million, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 4.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $71.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million. Analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Further Reading

