SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Short Interest Up 16.8% in November

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 409,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

NASDAQ SKYW traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $48.20. 338,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.41 and a beta of 1.94. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $48.53.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $766.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.27 million. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. SkyWest’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth $61,414,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 1,409.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 394,231 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 519,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,163,000 after buying an additional 383,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SkyWest by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,318,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,575,000 after buying an additional 370,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in SkyWest by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 484,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after buying an additional 315,893 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

