Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Price Tops $0.0244 on Top Exchanges

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Smart Block Chain City has a total market capitalization of $73.26 million and $264.64 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City was first traded on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sbcc%5Fofficial)[Github](https://github.com/SBCC-World)[Medium](https://medium.com/@sbccblokchain)”

Buying and Selling Smart Block Chain City

