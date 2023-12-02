Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Snail Price Performance

SNAL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524. Snail has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.

Get Snail alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snail stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Snail

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.