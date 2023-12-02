Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) & SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Head-To-Head Survey

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Snail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of SentinelOne shares are held by institutional investors. 78.1% of Snail shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of SentinelOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Snail and SentinelOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snail 0 0 1 0 3.00 SentinelOne 0 15 7 1 2.39

Valuation & Earnings

Snail currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 626.10%. SentinelOne has a consensus target price of $20.30, suggesting a potential upside of 2.37%. Given Snail’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Snail is more favorable than SentinelOne.

This table compares Snail and SentinelOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snail $74.44 million 0.61 $950,000.00 N/A N/A SentinelOne $422.18 million 13.89 -$378.68 million ($1.36) -14.58

Snail has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SentinelOne.

Profitability

This table compares Snail and SentinelOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snail -17.23% -163.52% -12.63% SentinelOne -74.19% -21.47% -15.80%

About Snail

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

