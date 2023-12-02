SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Tops $0.0232 on Major Exchanges

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $15.45 million and approximately $399,876.22 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000777 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005726 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.
About SOLVE
SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling SOLVE
