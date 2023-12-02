Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Short Interest Down 17.3% in November

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the October 31st total of 11,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,035.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,903.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at $272,035.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sonos

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sonos by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ SONO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.67. 3,214,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,908. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. Sonos has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sonos

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.