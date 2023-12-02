Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Short Interest Update

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,062,100 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the October 31st total of 1,495,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,310.5 days.

Sosei Group Price Performance

Sosei Group stock remained flat at $9.95 during midday trading on Friday. Sosei Group has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $22.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76.

Get Sosei Group alerts:

About Sosei Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sosei Group Corporation develops biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its marketed products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair to treat asthma; and ORAVI, an oropharyngeal candidiasis. The company's product pipeline consists of GPR35 agonist, for inflammatory bowel disease/GI disorders, which is in preclinical stage; HTL0016878 for Schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders; PF-07081532 for Type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity; PF-07054894 for inflammatory bowel disease; and PF-07258669 for anorexia.

Receive News & Ratings for Sosei Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosei Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.