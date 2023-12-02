Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Short Interest Update

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,062,100 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the October 31st total of 1,495,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,310.5 days.
Sosei Group Price Performance
Sosei Group stock remained flat at $9.95 during midday trading on Friday. Sosei Group has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $22.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76.
About Sosei Group
