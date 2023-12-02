Sourceless Price Tops $0.0107 on Top Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $224.56 million and approximately $20,257.25 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00016942 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,434.58 or 0.99935721 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010831 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007991 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01052242 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $30,007.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

