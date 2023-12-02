SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SRMGF remained flat at $11.50 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. SpareBank 1 SMN has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pareto Securities cut SpareBank 1 SMN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans; refinancing; and current, savings, billing, business, group, tax deduction, currency, and deposit accounts.

