Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.13

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.11. Sparta Commercial Services shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 16,600 shares.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Up 6.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

About Sparta Commercial Services

(Get Free Report)

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Commercial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.