Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.73

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $7.51. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 58,987 shares traded.
Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73.
Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
