Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.73

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $7.51. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 58,987 shares traded.

Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 239,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 550,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 48,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

