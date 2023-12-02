Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
Shares of SLNG traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.67. 1,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a P/E ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. Stabilis Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.91.
Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 1.93%.
Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.
