Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNG. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stabilis Solutions by 152.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 102,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 337.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLNG traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.67. 1,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a P/E ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. Stabilis Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.91.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 1.93%.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

