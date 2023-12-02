Stanmore Resources Limited (ASX:SMR) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Stanmore Resources Limited (ASX:SMR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanmore Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Stanmore Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of metallurgical coal in Australia. The company holds interests in the Wards Well, Isaac Plains, Isaac Downs, Isaac South, Clifford, The Range, Mackenzie, Belview, and Lilyvale projects in the Bowen and Surat basins of Queensland, as well as 50% interests in the Millennium and Mavis Downs mine located near Moranbah, Queensland.

