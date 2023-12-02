Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 4th

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the shipping company on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.

Star Bulk Carriers has increased its dividend by an average of 406.6% annually over the last three years. Star Bulk Carriers has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.99. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBLK. StockNews.com began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Star Bulk Carriers

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 7.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 9.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 106.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 930,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 104,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.