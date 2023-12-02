Status One Day Volume Tops $5.89 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $168.74 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00017055 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,898.92 or 0.99996962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010999 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007993 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003885 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,868,007,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,868,007,004.6330314 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04290082 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $6,455,370.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

