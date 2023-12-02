Status (SNT) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $169.65 million and $5.83 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00016903 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,452.93 or 0.99977156 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010844 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007967 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,868,007,005 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,868,007,004.6330314 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04290082 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $6,455,370.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.