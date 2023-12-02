Steem Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last week, Steem has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $118.92 million and approximately $12.82 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000671 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,416.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00182185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.89 or 0.00583220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009826 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.00438071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00049948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00126396 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000803 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 449,877,940 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

