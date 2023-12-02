Steem (STEEM) 1-Day Volume Tops $10.49 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Steem has a total market capitalization of $117.77 million and $10.49 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,900.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00184804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.60 or 0.00582522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.00439817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00050139 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00124195 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 449,844,719 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

