Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the October 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strive 1000 Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Strive 1000 Growth ETF stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG – Free Report) by 354.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,241 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 24.04% of Strive 1000 Growth ETF worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Strive 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Strive 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

STXG stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694. Strive 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.86.

Strive 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Strive 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a $0.0522 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

(Get Free Report)

The Strive 1000 Growth ETF (STXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks the total return performance of an index composed of US-listed large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit growth characteristics. The index selects securities based on fundamental factors and weights them according to free-float market cap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strive 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.