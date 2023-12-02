SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 574.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 1,615.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE SXC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.46. 707,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,500. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $792.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.23.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

