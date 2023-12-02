Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,817,200 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the October 31st total of 1,243,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.2 days.

Superior Plus Stock Up 3.0 %

SUUIF traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $7.52. 63,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. Superior Plus has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $8.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

