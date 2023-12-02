Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Short Interest Update

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the October 31st total of 798,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 544,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $245,237.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,025,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,461.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller bought 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,448.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 544,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $245,237.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,025,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,461.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 829,780 shares of company stock valued at $380,583. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 39,302 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 938,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 63,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 105,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 225,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 476,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $55.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. Research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNCR

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.