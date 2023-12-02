Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.33-13.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.57-6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q1 guidance to 3.40-3.45 EPS.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $545.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $312.25 and a 52-week high of $564.78.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $575.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.