Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 58.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55,572 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in Target by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $37,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,594,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,566. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.79. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.39.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

