Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Target Global Acquisition I by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 302,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Target Global Acquisition I by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Target Global Acquisition I by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 204,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in Target Global Acquisition I by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target Global Acquisition I stock remained flat at $10.96 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667. Target Global Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

