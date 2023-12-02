Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Update

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tecogen Trading Down 5.7 %

OTCMKTS:TGEN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 2,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336. Tecogen has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 23.93% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tecogen will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Tecogen in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tecogen

Tecogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecogen Inc manufactures, installs, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.