Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,548,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 10,782,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 209.7 days.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of TELDF stock remained flat at $2.49 during trading on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.