Terra One Day Trading Volume Tops $120.64 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Terra has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $486.92 million and $120.64 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002079 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002181 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001339 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001543 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 594,260,470 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

