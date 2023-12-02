TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $181.01 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 279.2% higher against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0559 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $502.15 million and $181.01 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00056619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00024169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012101 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004551 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,783,341,803 coins and its circulating supply is 8,975,762,955 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

