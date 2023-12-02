TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.58

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$36.58 and traded as high as C$37.27. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at C$37.01, with a volume of 9,634 shares.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$662.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

TerraVest Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.