Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Short Interest Update

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,180,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 17,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184,642.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,656,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696,340 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 316.0% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,718,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218,556 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,003 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,791,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,326,000 after buying an additional 7,121,351 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 6,573,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,690,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $11.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

