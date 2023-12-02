The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

The Bidvest Group Stock Performance

BDVSY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.24. 5,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. The Bidvest Group has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $31.68.

The Bidvest Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. The Bidvest Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

